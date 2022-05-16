Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Trimmed by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 107,011 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.29. 362,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,347. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

