Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) & First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Financial Analysis

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunlands Technology Group and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 605.29%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First High-School Education Group has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 8.86% -18.97% 8.08% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and First High-School Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.12 $34.37 million $2.53 1.37 First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.46 $6.24 million N/A N/A

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats First High-School Education Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses cover 19 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, engineering management, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

