Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at ATB Capital

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark raised Superior Plus to a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.53. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

