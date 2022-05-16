SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $16.34 on Monday, reaching $432.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $422.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

