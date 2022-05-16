Swap (XWP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $92.00

Swap (XWP) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Swap has a total market cap of $99,396.12 and $92.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,239,876 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

