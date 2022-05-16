Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.95.

SWMAY opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0663 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

