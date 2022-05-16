Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) PT Raised to SEK 125 at Barclays

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from SEK 88 to SEK 125 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SWMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.95.

SWMAY stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

