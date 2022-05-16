Switcheo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $92,723.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Switcheo has a market cap of $22.07 million and $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

