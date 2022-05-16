Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($121.05) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($123.16) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($134.74) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($125.26) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.03 ($126.35).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 traded up €0.90 ($0.95) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €102.25 ($107.63). The company had a trading volume of 245,068 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €114.40. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($77.35).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.