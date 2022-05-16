Syntropy (NOIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $225,184.00

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $40.71 million and $225,184.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,425.08 or 0.99969930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Syntropy is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,062,130 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

