Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.13. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 6,552 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth approximately $11,149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter worth $4,230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $16,494,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

