Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.20. 46,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,639,456. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $467.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

