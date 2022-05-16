Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $110.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,729. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.50.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

