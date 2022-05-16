Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $40,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 8,153 shares valued at $870,264. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM opened at $73.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.24 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.