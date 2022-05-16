Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, May 20th

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on Friday, May 20th. The 0.85714298 split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $38.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TATYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.