TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 333,000 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $20,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.