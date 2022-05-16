TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 983 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $477.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.63 and its 200-day moving average is $494.31.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

