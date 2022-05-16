TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,062 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Doximity worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.82 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

