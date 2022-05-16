TD Asset Management Inc. Has $16.31 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.