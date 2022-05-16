TD Asset Management Inc. Has $17.42 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,684 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FMC worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FMC by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

