TD Asset Management Inc. Has $19.64 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $19,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $172,415,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $526,561,000 after acquiring an additional 183,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,499 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19,271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,631 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $319.25 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day moving average of $458.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.08.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

