TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,741 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ally Financial worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

