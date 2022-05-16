TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $23,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $18.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

