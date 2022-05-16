TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,569 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Moody’s by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 329,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 275,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Shares of MCO opened at $288.96 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.79 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

