TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,677 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Polaris worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Polaris by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $111.36 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Polaris Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.