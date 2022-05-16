TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,503 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $122.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

