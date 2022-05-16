Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Up to $15.98

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $16.77. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 6,481 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

