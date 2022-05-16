Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Up to $15.98

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $16.77. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 6,481 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $595.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
