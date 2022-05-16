Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.75.

NYSE:TDY opened at $400.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $374.65 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.