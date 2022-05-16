TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIXT. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

NYSE TIXT traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $23.72. 81,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 25.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.