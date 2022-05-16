TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TIXT. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.
NYSE TIXT traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $23.72. 81,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 25.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.