Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on June 21st

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $441.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.41. Tencent has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Investec lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

