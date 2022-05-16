TerraKRW (KRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.35 Million

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $28.35 million and approximately $141,566.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00510237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,286.58 or 1.69252546 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008416 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 37,561,219,429 coins and its circulating supply is 37,560,490,321 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

