Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Increased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,954. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

