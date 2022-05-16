Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after acquiring an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $97.97. 40,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

