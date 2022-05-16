Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 147,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.