Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 110 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Roku were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.94. 99,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.