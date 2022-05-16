Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.91 on Monday, reaching $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.53 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

