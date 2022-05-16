Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.79. 288,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,548,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.