Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,974,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.70. 61,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.17 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

