Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $732,000 Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.06% of Energy Fuels worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 105.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 21.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,510. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $913.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,086.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

