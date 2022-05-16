Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 110 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.48. 18,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,435. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

