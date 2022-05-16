Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 16,035 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 51.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 31.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 37,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 261,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.94) to GBX 147 ($1.81) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

