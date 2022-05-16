Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 128,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,591. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

