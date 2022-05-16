The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Integrated Surgical Systems designs, manufactures, sells and services image-directed, computer controlled robotic products for use in orthopaedic and neurosurgical procedures.”

Get The Arena Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on The Arena Group from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

AREN stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,793. The Arena Group has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Arena Group will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,208,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,923.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Arena Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Arena Group during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in The Arena Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Arena Group during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in The Arena Group during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

The Arena Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Arena Group (AREN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.