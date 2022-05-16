The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Short Interest Up 58.5% in April

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the April 15th total of 368,100 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SAM stock opened at $358.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.95. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $325.53 and a twelve month high of $1,133.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.69.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

