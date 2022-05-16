The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $919.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

