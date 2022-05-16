The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $59,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE KO traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $66.17. 393,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $286.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.