The Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TCS opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $373.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $14.25.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.
