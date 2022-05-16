The Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TCS opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $373.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

