The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,173,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.95.

NYSE:EL traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

