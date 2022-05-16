The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,586 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $67,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $303.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,938. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.90 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.85 and its 200 day moving average is $359.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

