The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $18.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.88. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

